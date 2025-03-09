Future MLB Hall of Famer Albert Pujols wants to be the first player to cross the 700-home runs threshold and then become an MLB manager. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes that is a position Pujols would be well equipped for.

“I love it,” said Roberts via USA Today. “It’s just really rare that a guy who accomplished so much on the field wants to continue to grind in coaching and managing. But I think the game needs him. I think he needs the game as well, clearly.”

Pujols is confident he would be a good fit for that job. He feels that managing allows him to give back to the game that has done so much for him.

“For me, I’ve always been serious about everything that I do in this game,” Pujols said. “And now I’m serious about managing. This game has done so much for me, and now, I want to give back. I’m ready.”

Other past and present managers believe Pujols could do a good job , including Tony La Russa who managed Pujols in St. Louis for 11 years.

“You talk about integrity. You talk about his IQ. You talk about his discipline,” La Russa said. “I call him APP, Albert Perfect Pujols. When a guy has that much to offer and has so much love for the game, the game benefits when he wants to stay active and share.’’

Dodgers' pitcher earns Tokyo chance

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Matt Sauer has earned the opportunity to travel to Tokyo with the team to open the season.

“I honestly didn’t even know how to react,” Sauer said via The Athletic. “I thought it was first-class. It was awesome, the way he did it.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts believes Sauer earned the chance to show what he can do in real games when they open the season against the Chicago Cubs.

“We all as an organization felt he’s had a great spring,” Roberts said.