The Los Angeles Dodgers are easing Freddie Freeman back into action following offseason right ankle surgery. But, the star first baseman is making steady progress. Manager Dave Roberts provided an update on Freeman’s recovery, revealing that he ran for the first time Thursday and is expected to make his spring training debut at some point next week.

Freeman had previously set a personal target of Feb. 27 or 28, and his rehab remains on track as he works toward full health. The team is prioritizing his recovery, ensuring he's in peak condition for the season opener on March 18 against the Chicago Cubs.

With the Dodgers focused on defending their World Series title, they have taken a cautious approach to ensure Freeman is fully ready for Opening Day. He has been steadily increasing his workload, participating in hitting and fielding drills, and now adding running back into his routine. His presence in the lineup will be critical as the Dodgers look to build momentum heading into the regular season.

Freeman played a key role in the Dodgers’ championship run last year, hitting .250 with 5 home runs and 13 RBIs in the postseason. He hit home runs in the first four games of the series, including the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

His consistency and leadership have made him an essential part of the team’s success, and the Dodgers are prioritizing his long-term health over rushing him back into spring training games. While he may not see extensive playing time early in camp, all signs point to him being ready for Opening Day.

As Freeman inches closer to his return, Dodgers fans can expect to see him back in game action soon. The team will continue to monitor his progress. But fortunately, the outlook remains positive as Los Angeles gears up for another deep postseason run.