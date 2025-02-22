The Los Angeles Dodgers are in discussions to give a contract extension to their manager. Dave Roberts and front office management are in talks to keep the manager in L.A.

“We started conversations,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said, per The Athletic. “And I think the most important thing is he wants to be here, and we want him to be here. I think any time those things are in lockstep, way more often than not, good things happen. So unfortunately for you and Doug here, I don’t have anything to announce. But I appreciate the forum to do it.”

Roberts helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series in 2024. Los Angeles won the series against the New York Yankees, in five games. The team looks loaded once again in 2025.

Roberts is one of the best managers in the game. He is a three-time World Series champion as a manager and player, working in Boston and Los Angeles. He also won the National League Manager of the Year award in 2016.

Dave Roberts is going for another World Series with Dodgers

The Dodgers have beefed up their roster in recent years. In 2024, Los Angeles added slugger Shohei Ohtani and hurler Yoshinobu Yamamoto. For the 2025 campaign, Los Angeles added another strong arm in pitcher Roki Sasaki.

Los Angeles seems positioned to once again win the National League, with this roster. However, there is competition. The New York Mets are challenging the Dodgers, as New York signed slugger Juan Soto this offseason. There are plenty of other contenders in the NL, including the Phillies, Braves and Padres.

How well the Dodgers do this season depends largely on Roberts. He's going to have to balance the team's pitching, with Sasaki and Yamamoto on the roster. Los Angeles also is expected to have a strong bullpen. The team signed veteran closer Tanner Scott to anchor that group.

Roberts is excited for the potential of this team. He's experimenting with putting Ohtani in the leadoff role in the batting lineup.

“I just think that it protects Mookie a little bit,” Roberts said, per Dodgers Nation. “I think it just makes the most sense and hardest to navigate. Just give Shohei five at-bats a night.”

Ohtani is expected to lead, with Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez hitting 2-4.

Dodgers fans are very excited about the franchise's future, and hope the team can lock up Roberts for years to come. He's already won two World Series titles in southern California, in the last five years alone.