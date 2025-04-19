The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to another great start to their season, but Dave Roberts' Dodgers team hasn't been immune to the injury bug. Before their game against the Texas Rangers on Saturday, the Dodgers gave updates on the status of Blake Treinen and Evan Phillips. Dodgers fans are balancing the news while trying to figure out what the bullpen looks like now.

Treinen will take Phillips' spot on the injured list in order to recover from tightness he experienced in his throwing arm during his last outing.

The Dodgers activated RHP Evan Phillips from the injured list and placed RHP Blake Treinen on the injured list with right forearm tightness. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

As Los Angeles tries to restore its team to full health, their strategy changes. Phillips will likely take Treinen's place and serve as the setup man for the Dodgers. Roberts is using a variety of arms to set the table for closer Tanner Scott this year.

The Dodgers' pitching is one of the team's strengths so far this season. Among other things, they are enjoying a dominant start to Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sophomore season. Los Angeles is in hot pursuit of the San Diego Padres for the top spot in the NL West. However, both teams continue to win games despite injuries across their rosters.

The Dodgers have been included in trade rumors already. Whether it's trading away a starting pitcher or targeting a big bat, the Dodgers will explore their options moving forward.

All of Los Angeles' moves will be made in preparation for the return of Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani to the mound. The Dodgers have more talent than any other team in the MLB when they are at full strength.

Defending a World Series title is a tall task, but the team is doing a good job so far. However, how they navigate injuries will determine how far they can go this year.