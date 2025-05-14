May 14, 2025 at 7:48 PM ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed Blake Snell on the injured list back in April. Is Snell closing on a comeback soon? Dave Roberts dropped an eye-opening update there.

Snell still dealt with discomfort earlier on Wednesday. But Roberts delivered this evening update via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

“Blake Snell threw out to 60 feet today, per Dave Roberts. So the doctor’s visit went well,” Ardaya posted on X.

The left-handed pitcher got scheduled to meet Dr. Neal ELAttrache Monday. This became a routine visit to examine the injured shoulder. Wednesday's update means Snell has resumed throwing. He remains on IL, though.

Snell emerged as one of two significant injuries in April on the mound. Fellow pitcher Tyler Glasnow is another who went down with an injury.

The 32-year-old Snell hasn't thrown heat since April 2. He's watched the Dodgers produce the league's second-best record at 27-15 ahead of their home showdown against the A's.

Dave Roberts dealing with another Dodgers injury outside Blake Snell

There's one more significant injury in the Dodgers' bullpen.

Rookie Roki Sasaki is dealing with his own shoulder ailment. Sasaki's injury surfaced Tuesday. Ardaya added an update there via Roberts.

“No plans as of right now for Roki Sasaki to have medical intervention (such as a painkilling injection) in his right shoulder. Will be no throw for a while, Dave Roberts said,” Ardaya posted.

Fortunately, Sasaki won't require surgery on this shoulder ailment. But this setback adds to a rough MLB start.

Sasaki arrived to the defending world champions Dodgers amid massive hype. However, Sasaki has become an early season disappointment. He admitted back on April 19 that's he's watched a dip in his own pitching mechanics. Sasaki has surrendered an ERA of 4.72 this season — the second-worst mark behind Landon Knack among starting pitchers.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto leads L.A. with 53 strikeouts on the hill. He and Ben Casparius lead the Dodgers with four wins. But Snell is looking like he's on his way back.