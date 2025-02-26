Blake Snell is getting ready for his first season with the Dodgers after years of facing them as a rival. He started his career with Tampa Bay, where he made a name for himself. In 2016, he began to shine, winning the Cy Young Award in 2018. After that, Snell was traded to the Padres before the 2021 season. He took home his second Cy Young in 2023, further cementing his status as a star.

In 2024, Snell signed with the San Francisco Giants, another team in the National League West. This meant Snell would face off against his former team — the Padres, as a divisional foe. But it wasn’t long before Snell found himself with another change, this time landing in Los Angeles with the Dodgers in 2025. Now, he is on a third NL West team and will regularly face the Padres and Giants each year.

For Snell, this transition is both exciting and surreal. As a former competitor against the Dodgers, it’s strange to wear their iconic blue and white uniform. In fact, Snell had faced the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series with Tampa Bay, and later went on to battle them in high-stakes games with the Padres and Giants. The rivalry was real, and Snell was at the center of it.

Now, Snell has to adjust to being on the other side of the rivalry, per Rob Nightengale

“The first time putting on a Dodger uniform, so I was definitely excited about that,” Snell said. “I think pitching in front of fans again is really exciting.”

In Los Angeles, Snell joins a team with championship aspirations after winning a title in 2024. The Dodgers have been consistent contenders in the NL, and Snell’s addition only strengthens their chances. While it may take some time for Snell to adjust to his new home, there’s no doubt about his talent. His past achievements speak for themselves, and Dodgers fans have high hopes for the 2025 season.

The rivalries with the Padres and Giants may be on pause for now, but once the season starts, it’ll be back in full swing. Snell’s new chapter with the Dodgers is just beginning, and the competition is far from over. The rivalry will heat up again when he faces his old teams once again.