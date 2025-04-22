Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell is seemingly trending in the right direction. Snell was placed on the injured list due to a shoulder concern in early April. An update later surfaced that suggested Snell avoided a serious injury. On Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts revealed that Snell played catch and is scheduled to throw a bullpen, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

“Dave Roberts said Blake Snell played catch today and Snell is scheduled to throw a bullpen session tomorrow,” Vassegh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Snell, a two-time Cy Young winning pitcher, signed with the Dodgers this past offseason. He's pitched well in 2025, but the left-handed hurler has been limited to just two starts so far. Through those two outings, Snell has recorded a 2.00 ERA across nine innings of work.

If he can avoid setbacks, Snell could return sooner rather than later. Los Angeles could certainly use the pitching boost.

Dodgers set to play Cubs on Tuesday

The Dodgers will enter Tuesday night's game against the Cubs in Chicago with a 16-7 record, a mark that has them tied with the San Diego Padres in the ultra-competitive National League West. In fact, four of the five teams in the division are four games above .500 or better.

Meanwhile, the Cubs play in a much more manageable National League Central division. Their 14-10 record is good for first place in the NL Central. The Dodgers should still take the Cubs seriously, though, as Chicago has enjoyed a strong campaign.

Tuesday night's game represents the first of a brief two-game set at Wrigley Field. The contest is also the fourth of a five-game road trip for the Dodgers.

They will look to finish the road trip on a positive note. Meanwhile, updates on Blake Snell's injury status will continue to be provided as they are made available.