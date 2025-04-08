The Los Angeles Dodgers have cooled off just a little bit after their torrid start to the season, but they still sit in a good spot at 9-3 after 12 games.

There has been some minor injury concerns surrounding the Dodgers so far this season, specifically to starting pitcher Blake Snell. Snell has been dealing with some soreness in his shoulder dating back to spring training, got an MRI for the injury and met with the team physician.

On Tuesday, Dave Roberts provided an optimistic update on the talented pitcher's status, via Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“After this meeting (with the team physician), it was decided that Blake Snell will start throwing again Monday. No injection, or any other medical intervention, needed,” Harris reported on X, formerly Twitter. “No specific timeline on how soon he’ll be back, but Dave Roberts called it a ‘best-case scenario.'”

Snell is on the 15-day injured list, so he will miss at least a couple of weeks. However, this is a great sign that he may not have to miss much more time with that and could be back on the mound very soon.

Snell has made two starts this season and has been solid in both of them. He has thrown nine innings and given up 10 hits, but has only allowed a pair of earned runs. He did allow five unearned runs in a win over the Atlanta Braves on April 2, but the Dodgers still came out on top.

Snell only got a decision in one of the two starts, getting a win against the Detroit Tigers in his first outing of the season.

The Dodgers will be thrilled that Snell is expected to be back soon. Roberts and company dealt with a ton of injuries to their starting rotation last season, and will be hoping for better health in 2025 even though they were able to overcome that and win the World Series last season.

If the Dodgers can get Snell back to his best alongside a rotation that includes Roki Sasaki, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, plus the pending return to pitching for Shohei Ohtani, they will be very tough to beat again this fall.