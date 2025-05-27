When it comes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, few players are as unpopular with fans as Max Muncy.

Sure, there's still Michael Conforto, who is among the least effective players in MLB considering his workload, but with Tommy Edman back and the duo of Andy Pages and Hyeseong Kim largely solving the team's center field issues, more attention has been paid to Muncy and his inability to do much of anything up to his usual standards.

From his low batting average to his barely existent home run percentage and his ever-growing error issues, Muncy's spot as an everyday third baseman has been called into question, with some fans wondering if he should follow Chris Taylor and Austin Barnes out the door despite his veteran status.

Discussing Muncy's game before the Dodgers showdown against the Guardians, Dave Roberts admitted that while his third baseman may not be a statistical darling, he still believes Los Angeles can win with the veteran in his starting lineup.

“Sometimes it's a range thing, sometimes it's a throwing thing, sometimes it's getting the ball out of the glove, and sometimes it's been just not catching it cleanly,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told The Athletic. “I know he's frustrated. I see him working consistently every day. So that's what I'm going to keep betting on. But, yeah, he's still got to make the plays.

“I feel that he has an accurate throwing arm — but at times it's inaccurate. I feel that he catches the ball cleanly — but at times he doesn't. I think he can get to his arm and get the ball out of his glove — but at times it doesn't. I see a good defender. But I understand the statistics, the numbers, all that stuff. That's why I'm just as frustrated as he is because I see a good defender at third base.”

While Muncy has struggled statistically, the Dodgers haven't done much to show a lack of confidence in their longest-tenured position player, with Muncy ranking third in games played and fourth in plate appearances through May 25th. Part of that might be because the Dodgers like Muncy as a calming presence on the field, or simply feel he's better than any of the prospects in their system right now, but until the trade deadline officially passes, fans will continue to bang the table to see a move opposite Freddie Freeman at the other corner infield spot as LA pushes for another World Series win.