Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivered a World Series for the ages. Yamamoto shot down any legend talk attached to him, though. But that didn't stop Dave Roberts from sharing what the pitcher's next goal is.

Roberts has his guys preparing for MLB Spring Training as consecutive WS winners. He acknowledged via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that Yamamoto “wants to be great.” But that's not the only aspiration Roberts learned about his right-handed star.

“He wants to win a Cy Young,” Roberts said. “He hasn’t done that yet, so that’s a carrot.”

Yamamoto refuses to gloat about his accomplishments. Yet Roberts notices the high standard the pitcher has for himself.

“I think he prides himself on being consistent and being really good,” Roberts said.

Dave Roberts on what Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto ‘expects'

L.A. would've never repeated if it weren't for Yamamoto's huge Game 7 outing. The heat he fired from the mound propelled the WS victory in Toronto.

Yamamoto brings a quiet confidence in tow to the mound as Roberts describes.

“Every time he takes the ball, he expects to win, we expect to win, and then you sort of look back at the season and see where you’re at,” Roberts said.

So how did the 2025 World Series Most Valuable Player approach this down time?

“I was able to get into the offseason with a great feeling,” Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda via Ardaya. “I was also able to spend this offseason with a little more purpose.”

Yamamoto added: “Right now, it’s actually better than a normal offseason.”

He'll have new high-profile teammates soon in Kyle Tucker and a familiar face to the Dodgers Edwin Diaz. L.A. has a chance to become MLB's first three-straight WS champion since the New York Yankees (1998 to 2000). Plus hand the City of Angels its first three-peat winner since the Lakers of the early 2000s.