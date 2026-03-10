The Cleveland Browns have made a key signing to the defensive side of the ball, landing linebacker Quincy Williams from the New York Jets.

Williams made his decision to sign with the Browns on Monday, per insider Ari Meirov. It marked the end of a five-year stint with the Jets, being a full-time starter for the squad from 2021 to 2025.

“The #Browns are signing former #Jets LB Quincy Williams to a 2-year deal worth a max of $17M, per @Schultz_Report. New Browns DC Mike Rutenberg was with Quincy Williams in New York,” Meirov wrote.

Cleveland significantly improves its defense at the linebacker room with Williams joining. He is coming off a solid 2025 campaign where he racked up 83 tackles, eight TFLs, seven pass deflections, five quarterback hits, and 3.5 sacks.

What lies ahead for Browns amid Quincy Williams signing

It's a great move for the Browns to make, elevating the already talented defense to another level.

Williams has his connection with defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, making the fit a solid one for the linebacker. Entering the NFL as a third-round selection in 2019, Williams represented the Jacksonville Jaguars for two seasons before going to the Jets.

New York allowed to break as a star linebacker. 2023 was his best year to date as he recorded 139 tackles, 15 TFLs, 10 pass deflections, two sacks, and one interception. This allowed him to earn a spot on the All-Pro team, making his name shine as a star defender. In the meantime, he looks forward to starting a new chapter with the Browns.

Cleveland finished with a 5-12 record throughout 2025, being at the bottom of the AFC North Division standings. They finished behind the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in that order. In terms of the AFC standings, they sat at 13th place. They were above the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets while being behind the Kansas City Chiefs and the Bengals.

The Browns will continue making additions in the offseason and the upcoming NFL draft. They seek a return to playoff contention for the first time since 2023.