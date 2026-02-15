Edwin Diaz has been one of the top closers in the Major League Baseball since the 2018 season. He established himself with the Seattle Mariners, became a star with the New York Mets and has moved on to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason.

Mets owner Steve Cohen was fairly surprised that Diaz left the Mets, but the star closer explained that he really enjoyed the approach the Dodgers had when they recruited him. Diaz is coming off an excellent season, in which he had a 6-3 record, a 1.63 earned run average and 28 saves. He made the All-Star Game for the third time in his career.

Diaz has a chance to lead the big leagues in saves because he will be in the closer's role for the best team in baseball. He will likely have more opportunities to finish more victories for the Dodgers than any other reliever will have with their respective teams.

“It's a market I was in,” Diaz said, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com. “I was a free agent, so I got the chance to talk with everyone. And I think the Dodgers did a great job recruiting me. At the end of the day, I chose to be here. I have a lot of respect for the Mets organization, players, staff, ownership. They treated me really good. I don't have anything bad to say about them. This is a new journey for me and I'm happy to be with the Dodgers so let's see how it goes.”

While the Mets have a team that is capable of bouncing back and should have a very good chance of getting to the playoffs after missing out a year ago, the Dodgers should have an excellent chance to win their 3rd World Series in a row.