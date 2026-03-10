New Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is getting his favorite players for his new team. Most of the Titans' signings this offseason so far have ties to Daboll: Trubisky was the QB2 for the Buffalo Bills when Daboll was their OC, while Wan'Dale Robinson and Daniel Bellinger are two of Daboll's players with the New York Giants.

Another of Daboll's former players will be suiting up for the Titans next season. Center Austin Schlottman is signing with Tennessee on a two-year deal worth $9 million, per Tom Pelissero.

“Update: The Titans and center Austin Schlottman have now agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $9 million with $3.5M guaranteed. Deal negotiated by @DPFootballAgent,” Pelissero reported.

The Titans also added some new pieces on defense, signing ex-Chiefs cornerback Josh Williams to a two-year deal, according to Pelissero.

The key to building a good team in the league is building through the trenches. The Titans are doing that with their offensive line, bolstering their protection for incoming sophomore quarterback Cam Ward. Ward took 55 sacks last season, something that can at least be attributed to a struggling offensive line.

The Titans' previous center, Lloyd Cushenberry III struggled mightily last season. While he was solid as a pass-blocker (20th amongst centers per PFF), his run-blocking was disastrous, being the second-worst graded center in run-blocking per PFF. Schlottmann provides an upgrade in both areas, finishing as the fourth-best pass-blocking center last season and 13th in run-blocking.

The Titans came into the offseason with the most cap space, and they're making the most of it. They signed an underrated wide receiver in Wan'Dale Robinson to bolster their receiver room, and they found an upgrade at tight end with Daniel Bellinger. They're also adding to their depleted secondary by signing Williams, who was a depth piece for the Chiefs during their Super Bowl runs in the last few seasons, along with cornerbacks Alontae Taylor and Cor'Dale Flott (also a player for Daboll with the Giants).

In addition to their massive cap space, the Titans hold the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their focus this offseason will be to create a solid team to foster a winning culture for their young core.