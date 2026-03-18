Though the World Baseball Classic didn't go the way Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, or a large segment of the Los Angeles Dodgers' fanbase outside of the United States might have hoped, there is a silver lining of Team Japan's loss to Venezuela: the gang is (almost) back together.

That's right, while Will Smith is still technically a member of Team USA as they look to secure the championship, Ohtani, Yamamoto, and the team's other participants, like Kike Hernandez, have all returned to the team in Arizona, where they will continue to take part in Cactus League action.

And the best part? Fans in Phoenix and beyond will soon get another look at Ohtani on the mound, with Dave Roberts telling reporters that his two-way MVP star will get the start against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Article Continues Below

“Shohei Ohtani will pitch in tomorrow’s Cactus League game against the Giants, and again during the Freeway Series,” Dave Roberts said via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

Joining the Dodgers in 2024 after a storied but crucially championship-less run down in Orange County with the Angels, Ohtani did not pitch during his first season in Los Angeles and only began throwing the ball in 2025, making his in-game debut midway through the season. Now, Ohtani is back to his two-way glory, throwing meaningless innings in March for Cactus League fans, even if he will likely be on a pretty severe pitch count as he ramps up for regular season action.

With the regular season less than a month away, Ohtani, like every other player, has to get in shape for the grueling MLB schedule. Unlike well, every other player, he has to get ready at the plate and on the mound, with that journey beginning on Wednesday.