Preparation is a hallmark of any sport, but some players also learn by being thrown into the fire and facing any lingering discomfort that may accompany a new environment, role, or set of expectations. Those who receive both forms of schooling possess a rare opportunity to shine brighter than even the most gifted star.

If Los Angeles Dodgers phenom Roki Sasaki struggled to adapt to life in Chavez Ravine last season, his 2025 postseason experience and a fruitful offseason defined by preparation will make him a prime candidate for a bounce-back campaign in 2026.

“I guess I’m betting on the performance to continue to trend up, to be good enough and to only get better with the talent that he has and the work that he’s put in,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Roki Sasaki will return to the Dodgers’ rotation with more comfort and confidence

It is no secret that Sasaki was far from perfect during his rookie season. Injuries and. Across eight starts and 34.1 innings, he posted a 4.72 ERA and struck out only 24 batters.

“When you’re thrust into a new environment, you’re going to use your survival skills to survive, and that’s going to using what you know,” Roberts said. “I think last year he was trying to lean a lot on what he knew, what he was comfortable with, whereas this year there’s more trust in knowing one another.”

Such survival skills served the 24-year-old well in the postseason and offered a new look at what he could accomplish in MLB. Sasaki was moved to the bullpen towards the end of the regular season and only allowed one run through 12.2 innings, the bulk of which includes his postseason work.

Sasaki will begin the season as a starter despite a successful stint in the bullpen last October. Injuries to Blake Snell and Gavin Stone will mean that Los Angeles will need some level of rotation help to begin the year.

While they still have more than enough options, and could even go to a six-man rotation if they wish, it would be hard to envision the group without a re-energized Sasaki, who is now accustomed to life with the Dodgers.

The offseason has helped Roki Sasaki work on his mechanics

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The Rikuzentakata native made a concerted effort to make this offseason impactful. Specifically, he worked to overhaul his delivery and ensure a stable release point.

“I think that’s what I really need for right now,” Sasaki said through an interpreter. “So I think I can keep moving forward.

“I think it’s all about mechanics. If my mechanics are really good, I think my command is good, too.”

The early results have been convincing from a “stuff” perspective. Sasaki recently faced a group of the Chicago White Sox Minor Leaguers in a “B” game. The right-hander delivered four scoreless innings on 59 pitches and induced 17 whiffs.

“They said it was electric. They said [his velocity] was 98 to 100 [mph],” Roberts told Sonja Chen of MLB.com. “The fastball sprayed a little early, but then he locked it in. The split was on the plate, short, a lot of swing-and-miss. Couldn't have asked for a better day.”

According to Baseball Savant, Sasaki posted a 22.1 Whiff% and a 45.4 Hard Hit% last year. These marks will have to improve if he intends to remain a long-term part of the Dodgers’ rotation plans. Strong velocity and a consistent delivery could help him reach these goals, and his manager understands that there is value to seeing success, regardless of who the opponents might be or the situation at hand.

“There's still value to getting hitters out and seeing guys swing and miss,” Roberts said after Sasaki’s appearance. “We accomplished what we wanted to today, built him up. Obviously, built in some confidence, so just go from there.”

Sasaki has already proven he has the raw talent to compete while he is still adjusting to a new team and learning more about himself as a pitcher. He will now have the chance to reveal himself as a top-of-the-line arm who benefited from tweaks and proper preparation.