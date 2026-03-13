The Los Angeles Dodgers are on their journey to complete the three-peat, and there's no doubt that they have the players to accomplish it. They added even more talent during the offseason, signing Kyle Tucker and other players who will give them a chance to make another run. With the additions, that meant that some players would have their roles changed, with one of them being Teoscar Hernandez.

Hernandez will transition from right field to left field with the Tucker move, and while spring training is taking place, he spoke about how his body feels as he ramps up for Opening Day.

“Right now, my body is good, my timing is good,” Hernandez said via SportsNetLA. “You just gotta get your body used to playing nine innings and go from there.”

“Right now my body is good, my timing is good.” ⚾ Teoscar Hernández (2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R) speaks with @kirsten_watson after the Dodgers’ 9–5 win over the Reds. pic.twitter.com/WpbfcxdXID — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 13, 2026

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The lineup will look a bit different for the Dodgers this season, but he isn't worried about where he'll be hitting, as long as he's on the field.

“I haven't thought about it,” Hernandez said. “For me, what matters to me is that I'm in the lineup. I know we had a pretty good lineup this year. Anywhere they put me, I'm going to continue to do the things I know and just do everything in my power to help the team win.”

When looking at how Hernandez came into spring training last year, he says it's a huge difference between how he feels now.

“When I start thinking about last year and spring training, and during the season, I feel like my body was slow,” Hernandez said. “I didn't feel like myself the whole year. And then I got hurt. I was trying to manage everything that I do just to stay in the game every single day. This year everything is really good. I feel like I'm moving a little more quickly, and everything feels better right now.”