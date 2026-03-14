Team USA made it to the quarterfinal of the 2026 World Baseball Classic by the skin of their teeth, as they saw Italy take care of business against Mexico the same way they did against them. And now, they are headed to the semifinal of the competition, as they held off Canada with an incredible ninth inning relief appearance from Mason Miller, who struck out the side to punch USA's ticket to the next round against Dominican Republic.

From here on out, Team USA is going to be locked in. After all, they have some of the biggest winners of the sport on the roster, with future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw being one of them. However, Kershaw confirmed to Jon Morosi of MLB Network that USA's clash against Canada in the knockout stage will be his final game on the team's active roster.

Before Team USA's do-or-die matchup against Canada, Kershaw spoke with Morosi and shared how much it means for him to have experienced being with this team in the World Baseball Classic.

“It's always been a bucket list thing for me to do this. For me, just to kind of be a fly on the wall, get to hang out, it's been a blast,” Kershaw said.

"Winning is super important to everybody, the intensity… to be a fly on the wall and get to hang out, it's been a blast." Clayton Kershaw shares with @jonmorosi his @WBCBaseball experience this year and what this opportunity means to him. MLB Network + @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/w03QY8Z9jx — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 13, 2026

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Will Clayton Kershaw's Team USA win World Baseball Classic title?

The games have shown that USA is not immortal, and that they can slip up on the most inopportune of moments. Even their manager can suffer from a lack of focus. But now that they have received a wake-up call, perhaps that's what spurs USA over the top.

The problem, however, is that finishing second in the group entailed a less favorable draw for them in the semifinal. They have to defeat the Dominican Republic in the semifinal, a team that's been dominating throughout the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Will Kershaw's Team USA cameo end in silverware?