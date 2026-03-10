While many members of the Los Angeles Dodgers are testing their mettle on the global stage in the World Baseball Classic, Roki Sasaki has decided to stick around in the Cactus League to continue his ramp-up for Opening Day.

Discussing how his presumed fifth starter has performed so far in Arizona, Dave Roberts was asked what he wants to see from Sasaki as he ramps up for the regular season, and let it be known that the team has a plan to get him ready to go.

“You know, just to kind of, you know, get out, compete, and I say that in the sense of using his entire pitch mix to get through four innings. And we talked earlier about establishing the fastball, getting the fastball command early in camp,” Roberts said.

“And then now you're, you know, we're trying to get to four innings and to kind of get that buildup. So you're gonna have to get out. And so to be able to command the fastball, use his split, use his breaking ball to get through, you know, the lineup to get through four innings is what the goal is for today.”

Asked if he believes Sasaki is in a good place at this point in spring training, Roberts threw his support behind Sasaki, noting that he is in a good physical spot; he just needs to ramp back up.

Article Continues Below

“You know what? I think he's in a good place. He's always had fastball command. So, you know, now it's kind of wondering, is it a mechanical, is it intent to be too fine and careful with the fastball, but he's never walked guys. He's always had command of the baseball. So I do think that he's in a good spot physically right now,” Roberts noted.

“And so, you know, I'm going to be on this side watching, but we've got pitching coaches in some front office. I'm going to be watching him closely today, but I'm really curious to see how this one goes today.”

Did Sasaki make good on Roberts' hopes in his Tuesday afternoon B game for the Dodgers? In a word, yes: Sasaki made it through four innings, didn't allow a single run, but recorded nine Ks, enough to secure a free Jumbo Jack for local fans all on his own if Jack in the Box extended their famous promo to spring training. While he did hit a batter with a pitch, if Sasaki can extend that level of play out to, say, six innings, he could be a real weapon for LA in April.