The Los Angeles Dodgers will not visit the White House during their first trip to Washington this season, though the celebration of their 2025 World Series title could still happen later in the year. Los Angeles is scheduled to face the Washington Nationals from April 3–5, a series that initially appeared to line up with the team’s potential championship visit. However, scheduling complications surrounding the early-season road trip mean the Dodgers will postpone the trip for now rather than cancel it altogether.

The delay stems largely from game logistics surrounding the Nationals series. All three games in Washington are scheduled as daytime matchups, leaving little room for the formal ceremony traditionally held at the White House. The Dodgers have followed the championship tradition before, including last season when the club visited Washington to commemorate its previous title.

According to an article written by DodgersNation’s Cameron Kiszla, the timing of the trip in April effectively removes the opportunity for a visit during that series. “The Boys in Blue will be in the nation’s capital to face the Washington Nationals from April 3 to 5, but the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett reports, ‘Sources confirmed that the Dodgers will not visit the White House’ during that time.”

Article Continues Below

Plunkett also shared the visit could still take place later in the summer, potentially during a future East Coast trip. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has also reaffirmed his stance on honoring the tradition, which Plunkett also recorded in his reporting in comments to the Los Angeles Times.

“For me, it doesn’t matter who is in the office, I’m going to go to the White House,” Roberts said. “I am going to continue to try to do what tradition says and not try to make political statements, because I am not a politician.”

That suggests the trip could still happen later this season, as the Dodgers pursue a three-peat ahead of the upcoming 2026 season.