Anthony Banda floundered in the 2025 World Series, causing many Los Angeles Dodgers fans to wonder how much longer he would remain with the club. They got their answer in February. LA designated the left-handed pitcher for assignment before later finding a trade partner in the Minnesota Twins. The veteran reliever holds no ill will for his former employer, quite the contrary. He is rhapsodizing about the two-time reigning World Series champions.

“Those are great people over there,” Banda told reporters at spring training camp in Fort Myers, Florida, per the Dodgers Nation X account. “They’re amazing, they take care of families. They care… You’re not owed anything in this game.”

Anthony Banda has nothing but kind words to say about the Dodgers now that he’s on the Minnesota Twins after getting DFA’d by LA: “Those are great people over there. They’re amazing, they take care of families… you’re not owed anything in this game.” Via @FoulTerritoryTV pic.twitter.com/2IWeOGlnsY — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) March 13, 2026

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Banda is grateful for the chance to win two rings with a model organization. The Corpus Christi, Texas native clearly built special bonds during his time in LA, and he is not going to throw them away just because he was sent elsewhere. The Dodgers have left a permanent imprint on this individual, and many others. This was not a charity act, though. Despite his struggles, Banda added value to the bullpen.

The former 10th-round draft pick tallied a 3.14 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched with the team. He led Los Angeles with 71 appearances in 2025 and was terrific for the last three months of the regular season. Trouble found him in the Fall Classic, however. Banda allowed six runs on six hits in four appearances versus the Toronto Blue Jays. He got to enjoy another championship parade, but management did not have a slot for him on its bloated roster.

Now, Anthony Banda is starting fresh with the Twins. He brings valuable experience to a team that is seemingly in rebuild mode following an active MLB trade deadline. The 32-year-old will treasure the lessons he learned in LA, and the memories he made there, as he begins the next phase of his big-league career.