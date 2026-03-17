While the Los Angeles Dodgers still technically have one player left in World Baseball Classic consideration, with Will Smith representing Team USA as they wait to see their Finals foe, Dave Roberts, Andrew Friedman, and company have continued to refine the team's roster as they prepare for Opening Day.

Taking to social media to announce a flurry of moves, the Dodgers revealed which players they've optioned and which have been assigned to the minor leagues to close out the spring.

“The Dodgers optioned RHP Paul Gervase and OF Michael Siani, and reassigned pitchers Cole Irvin and Ryder Ryan, IF Noah Miller, and OFs Zach Ehrhard, Zyhir Hope, and James Tibbs III to minor league camp,” the Dodgers shared.

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While there aren't any major surprises in that group of players, even if it does end the River-Ryder Ryan brotherly training camp experience, the most notable name is unquestionably Hope, the 27th-ranked prospect in all of baseball and the Dodgers' top prospect left in camp after Josue De Paula was already sent down to the minors. Though Hope, like DePaula, is likely going to begin the year in AA, the level he played at last season, or potentially AAA, the idea of adding a college-aged player who can play plus defense and hit with power from the left side of the plate would have been a very fun subplot to follow as the Dodgers look for the storied threepeat.

Instead, Hope will get to continue to build on an encouraging spring training with the Dodgers, as he and De Paula look to work their way up the ranks until their numbers are called.