The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their weekend series with a frustrating 3-0 shutout loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chavez Ravine, and the reaction afterward was as honest as it gets. Manager Dave Roberts didn’t offer excuses—just a nod to how effective Zac Gallen’s shutout outing truly was. In six scoreless innings, Gallen struck out eight, walked three, and allowed just two hits, keeping the Dodgers offense struggling all night.

Roberts spoke candidly postgame, reflecting the blunt tone fans have come to expect when performances fall flat. When asked whether Gallen’s success was about execution or something lacking from the Dodgers offensive approach, Roberts gave all the credit to the opposing ace.

SportsNet LA posted to X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing video of Roberts’ comments following the loss. The manager was direct in evaluating what he saw.

“We just couldn't figure anything out tonight… we need to wash this one.”

— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 30, 2025

Game one of this late August Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series told a clear story. Gallen set the tone early with six scoreless innings, while key swings from Blaze Alexander—a two-run homer in the fourth—and Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single in the sixth gave Arizona all the offense it needed. Los Angeles starter Blake Snell allowed three runs over 5⅓ innings—a solid effort, especially considering it came just days after the birth of his second child.

Only Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts avoided striking out against the Diamondbacks ace. Betts doubled in the sixth inning, becoming the only Dodger to reach scoring position, but the team failed to capitalize. It marked the seventh time in 2025 that the Los Angeles offense has been shut out or limited to three hits or fewer—a concerning trend for a team with postseason aspirations.

The lack of offensive adjustments throughout the game only amplified those concerns, especially given how consistently the Dodgers have struggled against elite right-handers like Gallen throughout the season.

Roberts also admitted he wasn’t involved in the team’s pregame game-planning meeting, raising questions about preparation. That quote, along with his repeated “wash this one” mantra, drew online criticism and further scrutiny of the club’s approach.

Still, Roberts’ tone matched the moment. The Dodgers manager’s comments reflected accountability without panic and pointed toward improvement ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Arizona lefty Eduardo Rodríguez. For the Dodgers, the message was clear—tip your cap, adjust your plan and reset fast.