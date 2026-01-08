The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in the midst of the 2025-26 MLB offseason, a few months removed from having won the 2025 World Series championship in seven thrilling games against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Dodgers have continued adding talent to their loaded team this offseason, recently signing former New York Mets reliever Edwin Diaz to a lucrative contract to help shore up their bullpen.

Of course, the head of the snake in Los Angeles remains Shohei Ohtani, who had a relatively quiet World Series but still produced several epic moments over the course of the Dodgers' 2025 postseason run.

Recently, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had high praise for Ohtani amid his epic career.

“I do feel that he is the best player of all time to put on a baseball uniform and I don't need to see another five years to validate what my eyes are seeing…” said Roberts, per the MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Roberts is not the first person to make the bold claim that Ohtani has already established himself as the greatest to ever play the sport of baseball. Ohtani's unique status as both a pitching ace and a machine hitting the ball have made him nearly impossible to gameplan for for opponents, and he has won MVP's in each of his first two years in a Dodger uniform.

As previously mentioned, Ohtani had a bit of a quiet postseason overall, at least by his lofty standards, but he did turn in perhaps the greatest individual performance in the history of baseball in the Dodgers' win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the NLCS, putting up superstar stats as both a hitter and a pitcher in that game.

In any case, the Dodgers aren't far away from spring training, when they will begin their quest to pull off a rare three-peat and truly establish themselves as a dynasty.