Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw went out on top. After announcing his retirement, he pitched on LA's path to a second straight World Series, and the third in Kershaw's career. But, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, that is not the last fans are going to see of the lefty. Kershaw is being targeted by NBC for an analyst role as they build out their baseball staff.

“Future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw is a top studio target for NBC/Peacock’s forthcoming Major League Baseball package,” Marchand reported. “Kershaw, who retired after the Dodgers’ latest World Series title, would likely work select events if a deal comes to fruition, the sources said. Starting this season, NBC is the new home of “Sunday Night Baseball” and the first round of the MLB playoffs.”

NBC is taking on baseball games after ESPN and MLB mutually agreed to end their partnership. Netflix is also jumping into the baseball space, with the Home Run Derby and Field of Dreams game available exclusively on the streamer.

NBC is also targeting a big name on their baseball broadcast, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. Jason Bennetti, the Detroit Tigers television play-by-play man, has reportedly agreed to a deal with the network. Formerly, Bennetti worked with the Chicago White Sox. Last year, he was on FOX for their national broadcasts.

Kershaw had one of the greatest careers by a lefty pitcher ever, with three Cy Youngs in four years and a rare pitching MVP. But that guarantees nothing when the microphones turn on. His role would be in the studio, which should allow him to expand on ideas and have more room to grow throughout the season.

Kershaw won't be on the field, but could be a part of the Dodgers' banner-raising ceremony this year. The March 26 matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks will be on NBC.