Clayton Kershaw is now retired following the Los Angeles Dodgers' second consecutive World Series championship in October. On New Year's Eve, the Dodgers' social media account shared a video of his former teammates sending heartfelt messages to him. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were among the players to appear in the video.

Special messages to Clayton from the 2025 World Series Champs. 💙 pic.twitter.com/p3HbuiDjPa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) December 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Alright 22 (Kershaw), you know, it's been six years, bro,” Betts said. “That's a long time to play with someone like you. You have shown me what being a Dodger is supposed to look like. So, I thank you for that. I thank you for just your hard work, your blood, sweat and tears. I thank you for being here, winning two World Series and on our way to another one.

“And I just hope everything goes your way, bro. You've done it the right way. You treat everybody in a beautiful manner. And I just thank you for being a great example… Good luck in your retirement and I'll see you on the links soon.”

Article Continues Below

“Hey Clayton, first off I just want to say congratulations on a first ballot Hall of Fame career that you've had,” Freeman said. “It's been an honor to be on the field with you, compete against you, just everything. You're the epitome of what a great baseball player is. And even better person.

“I'm going to miss, you know, your singing voice in the weight room. Shirtless Sundays. Being in the tube with you 40,000 feet up in the air, miss those flights. Just miss you. You know, everything that you bring to the Dodgers organization over your career, it's been an honor to be your teammate.”

It's safe to say Clayton Kershaw will be missed by his Dodgers teammates. They will all likely stay in touch, though, and it certainly would not be surprising to see Kershaw at a few games in 2026.