The Miami Marlins continue reshaping their roster this offseason, and the latest Marlins trade news signals a clear emphasis on speed and athleticism. Miami added another dynamic element to its outfield mix by acquiring Esteury Ruiz, a move that fits the organization’s evolving identity. The trade for Ruiz also reflects a calculated Los Angeles Dodgers roster move as the club manages long-term flexibility.

Marlins officials finalized the deal with the Dodgers on Monday, sending young pitching prospect Adriano Marrero to L.A. in exchange for the outfielder. The transaction immediately adds elite speed to Miami’s lineup plans while giving the Dodgers additional long-term pitching depth. For the Marlins, the move represents another offseason step toward increasing pressure on opposing defenses.

Ruiz, 26, possesses game-changing athleticism. The outfielder led the American League with 67 stolen bases in 2023 and rediscovered his offensive rhythm in Triple-A during the 2025 season. He posted a .303 batting average with a .411 on-base percentage and swiped 62 bases, reaffirming his value as a disruptive presence at the top of the order. Miami believes that skill set can translate immediately at the major league level.

Fox Sports MLB took to its X, (formerly known as Twitter), to report the completed transaction, outlining the full exchange between the two clubs.

“The Marlins are acquiring Esteury Ruiz from the Dodgers in exchange for Adriano Marrero, per multiple reports”

For L.A., the roster move creates additional flexibility. Marrero, an 18-year-old right-hander from Cuba, ranks among Baseball America’s top international pitching prospects. The Dodgers clear a 40-man roster spot while securing a long-term developmental arm with a promising pitch mix.

The Marlins view Ruiz as more than a depth addition. His speed, defensive versatility, and renewed offensive confidence align with the club’s push toward a faster, more aggressive style. As Marlins trade news continues to unfold this winter, the move underscores a clear organizational direction heading into 2026.