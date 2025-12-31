When Clayton Kershaw announced that the 2025 MLB season would be his last just before the start of the playoffs, it gave the Los Angeles Dodgers extra motivation to go for the repeat.

Sure, Kershaw already had two World Series wins on his resume, including one the year prior, but for a Dodgers team that largely underwhelmed in the regular season due to one reason or another, getting some extra motivation to kick things into overdrive for the postseason proved to be just what the “Doc,” Dave Roberts, ordered. While it wasn't easy, and more than a few lucky breaks had to fall their way in the World Series, the Dodgers took down the Blue Jays, and Kershaw got to parade through Los Angeles as a Champion one last time.

Taking to social media on New Year's Eve to celebrate a very successful year in Los Angeles baseball, the Dodgers celebrated Kershaw's accomplishments one last time, as 2025 will mark his final year as an active baseball player.

“3x World Series Champion. 11x All-Star. 3x Cy Young Award Winner. 2011 Triple Crown. 2011 Gold Glove Award Winner. 2012 Roberto Clemente Award Winner. 2014 NL MVP. Closing the book on 2025 by celebrating a championship career for Clayton Kershaw,” The Dodgers shared.

Initially drafted with the seventh overall pick in the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Highland Park High School in Texas, Kershaw spent 18 seasons on the Dodgers' 40-man roster, going from the hot new prospect, to the best pitcher in the game, to a savvy veteran who made up for diminished power with improved pitch selection. Though his career may be over, his accomplishment will live on into the future, especially when Kershaw becomes the next Dodgers player inducted into Cooperstown in the not-too-distant future.