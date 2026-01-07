The Los Angeles Dodgers recently won their second consecutive World Series title. Shohei Ohtani played a major role in helping Los Angeles win the championship. Now, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave his take on what he has learned from managing Ohtani on MLB Network.

"There's a crazy, crazy competitiveness to win… he just wants to win." – @Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Shohei Ohtani MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica

Roberts expressed that Ohtani had crazy competitiveness to win and that he also found him funny. Additionally, he discussed his generosity and his very disciplined approach to the game. The Dodgers manager also detailed how the deferred money from Ohtani's contract also helped them field a competitive team. Likewise, he stated that Ohtani was the easiest player to manage.

Ohtani had another great season for the Dodgers and was even better when he pitched for the first time. He hit .282 with 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, and led the league with 146 runs. Moreover, he added a slugging percentage of .622 and an OPOS of 1.014. Ohtani also shone on the mound, going 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA over 14 starts, many of which were capped, to preserve him for the postseason. Overall, it was a historic season for him, as he became the first pitcher with 50+ home runs, 100+ walks, and 20 stolen bases.

Ohtani was part of a rotation that included Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and they dominated in the World Series to secure another championship. Roberts has had a solid run as manager of the Dodgers, winning three titles over six years. Ultimately, the addition of Ohtani has cemented this team as the best in baseball. Roberts getting to manage Ohtani has produced an amazing result over the past two seasons. The next stage will be for Roberts and Ohtani to attempt to win their third title in a row.