As the MLB free agency dominoes continue to fall, infielder Bo Bichette remains one of the biggest names available. But he is at least garnering interest from some of the biggest contenders in the game.

The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have all checked in on Bichette, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. While they aren't his only suitors, it shows how highly Bichette remains valued across the league.

“Three previously unreported teams have checked on superstar Bo Bichette: Yankees, Dodgers and Cubs,” Heyman wrote.

Each team would need to shuffle some things around if they were to acquire Bichette. The Yankees have Jazz Chisholm at second base and Anthony Volpe at shortstop. The Cubs employ Nico Hoerner at second base and Dansby Swanson and shortstop while the Dodgers have Mookie Betts at shortstop and second baseman and Hyeseong Kim at second. But if it means acquiring Bichette, it seems like all three franchises are willing to make some changes.

During the 2025 campaign, Bichette hit .311 with 18 home runs and 94 RBIs. Over his entire seven-year tenure with the Toronto Blue Jays, the infielder has hit .294 with 111 home runs, 437 RBIs and 60 stolen bases. Bichette has been named an All-Star twice.

Alongside his work in the batter's box, Bichette's willingness to play second base has opened up his interest. Until his name is signed on the dotted line, he will continue to be connected with plenty of franchises across the league. Whoever ends up signing him will hope Bichette gets them closer to their World Series goals.