Edwin Diaz was a hero for Puerto Rico when he competed in the World Baseball Classic in 2023. However, after he recorded the final out in a dramatic victory over the Dominican Republic, he was down on the ground with a torn patellar tendon as his teammates celebrated. Nevertheless, the new Los Angeles Dodgers star relief pitcher did not hesitate when given the chance to pitch for Puerto Rico in the WBC this year.

The reliever's 2023 season came to an end after that performance. It allowed Puerto Rico to move on to the quarterfinal round, but Diaz could not participate and he was unable to pitch for the Mets that year.

Diaz bounced back to fully healthy in 2024 and turned in one of his best seasons in 2025, making his third All-Star team, putting up a 1.63 ERA and collecting 48 saves.

He signed with the Dodgers in the offseason and he looks like he could lead the big leagues in saves if he is healthy and the team plays to expectations.

Diaz was not about to miss an opportunity to play in Puerto Rico for his home team. “I have the chance to play in front of Puerto Rico,” Diaz said, per ESPN. “That was an easy decision. Playing [there] will be my first time playing for my people from Puerto Rico, so that was an easy yes, when I knew that the WBC was going to be there.”

Puerto Rico will serve as the host for Group A teams from Canada, Colombia, Cuba and Panama. They will play at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan from March 6 through March 11.