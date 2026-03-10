The Arizona Cardinals are looking for more stability in their offensive line as they undergo a rebuild following the release of Kyler Murray, who only played five games last season due to a foot injury.

The Cardinals, who missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year, are most probably handing the keys to Jacoby Brissett, and improving their pass protection is imperative.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Arizona has signed Isaac Seumalo, a move that will help upgrade the interior of the offensive line.

“The Cardinals have agreed to terms with veteran guard Isaac Seumalo, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” wrote Garafolo on X.

“The former (Pittsburgh) Steelers lineman gets $31.5 million over three years in a deal done by Joe DiBenedetto and Ken Sarnoff of 1OF1Football.”

The #AZCardinals have agreed to terms with veteran G Isaac Seumalo, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The former #Steelers lineman gets $31.5 million over three years in a deal done by Joe DiBenedetto & Ken Sarnoff of @1OF1Football. pic.twitter.com/Vw4tsrxWOi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2026

The 32-year-old Seumalo spent the last three years with the Steelers, earning a nod to the Pro Bowl in 2024. He won a ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

With his 10 years of experience, he can play either spot at guard. His versatility matters for the Cardinals, who rotated multiple starters in the offensive line last season. With him on the roster, he can provide flexibility and toughness for new coach Mike LaFleur.

Seumalo can also be a steadying presence in the locker room, which should be advantageous for the Cardinals as they try to jumpstart their culture.

In 14 games with the Steelers last season, Seumalo registered an overall PFF grade of 74.8 and a pass-blocking rate of 78.5, which were 12th and fourth, respectively, among guards.

Meanwhile, aside from acquiring Seumalo, the Cardinals have also re-signed LJ Collier to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million and added Roy Lopez on a two-year contract worth $11.5 million.