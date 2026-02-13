The Los Angeles Dodgers made a huge move in the offseason by signing closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million contract. On Friday, fans got their first glimpse of Diaz in uniform while pitching alongside Shohei Ohtani during a bullpen session at spring training.

In the video, both Diaz and Ohtani threw some pitches, warming up and preparing for the Dodgers' upcoming spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels on February 21, according to Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. Team president Andrew Friedman is in the video as well, watching the two of the club's star pitchers on the mound.

Shohei Ohtani throwing a bullpen next to Edwin Diaz with Dodgers President Andrew Friedman looking on pic.twitter.com/XaKxtQXROP — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) February 13, 2026

Diaz, who turns 32 in March, is entering his 10th season in MLB. He's been one of the league's most dominant closers throughout most of his career, and he's expected to provide a huge boost to the Dodgers' bullpen in 2026. The three-time All-Star ended the 2025 campaign with a 1.63 ERA and 0.874 WHIP while recording 98 strikeouts and 28 saves.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani aims to play a full season as a hitter and starting pitcher for the first time since 2023. The 31-year-old two-way phenom bounced back from an elbow injury last season that prevented him from taking the mound in 2024.

As a hitter, Ohtani ended the 2025 season with a .282 batting average and .392 OBP. He also recorded 172 hits, 55 home runs (career-high), 102 RBIs, and 20 stolen bases. On the mound, the five-time All-Star finished the campaign with a 2.87 ERAV and 1.04 WHIP while throwing 62 strikeouts.

Edwin Diaz and Shohei Ohtani should be featured often throughout the 2026 season. The Dodgers aim to become just the third franchise in MLB history to three-peat the World Series.