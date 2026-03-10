This offseason has been quite polarizing for the Kansas City Chiefs. On one hand, they snagged one of the best free agents in Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. However, the Chiefs also lost nearly their entire secondary, with Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook leaving the team this offseason.

That being said, the Chiefs are already trying to replenish their depleted secondary. Hours after losing Cook to the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City has found a potential replacement in Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman, per Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs' secondary was one of their biggest strengths last season. With a shutdown corner in McDuffie, another solid CB in Watson, and one of the best safeties in Cook, Steve Spagnuolo had a ton of room to work his creativity. However, their depth behind those three players were always a little thin, and that was exposed this offseason.

McDuffie was traded to the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, though that was a calculated move by the Chiefs to save cap space. What Kansas City didn't account for, however, was the departures of Watson (signed with the Rams) and Cook (signed with the Bengals). They went from having one of the best secondaries in the league to having no proven talent at that position.

Gilman will at least provide much-needed veteran stability for a relatively young Chiefs secondary. Gilman started the year with the Chargers, but was traded to the Baltimore Ravens in the Odafe Oweh trade. Gilman finished the year with 90 tackles (50 solo tackles), a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, a defensive touchdown, and a 70.4 PFF grade (24th out of 98 qualified safeties). He should be a quality veteran alongside third-year safety Chamarri Conner.

Still, the Chiefs will most likely use the draft to bolster their depleted secondary. With the ninth pick in the NFL draft, Kansas City has a bevy of options if they choose to go defensive back in this draft. They could solidify their safety with Ohio State alum Caleb Downs, or they can take an elite cornerback like LSU CB Mansoor Delane or Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy.