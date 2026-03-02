The Los Angeles Dodgers are the most complete team in baseball. There isn't much uncertainty when it comes to the Dodgers' roster. With that being said, there are two starting pitchers who both feature high ceilings but have a lot to prove at the MLB level.

LA's starting rotation is deep. If these two pitchers struggle, there are plenty of other starters who could be given opportunities. However, the Dodgers believe in both starters.

Here's why Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan are the two Dodgers' starting pitchers with the most to prove in 2026.

Roki Sasaki

There was no shortage of hype around Japanese star pitcher Roki Sasaki in 2025. He was one of the most coveted pitchers during the offseason and the Dodgers ultimately signed him. Sasaki's season did not go according to plan, although he did make an impact in the team's World Series run.

During the regular season, Sasaki made 10 appearances (eight starts) and pitched to a 4.46 ERA. He looked like a different pitcher in the postseason — although he worked out of the bullpen. Overall, Sasaki made nine appearances and turned in a sparkling 0.84 postseason ERA. He added three saves.

Sasaki was so good out of the bullpen that some even wondered if he would become a reliever. The Dodgers are expected to have Sasaki continue working as a starter, however.

LA is not going to overreact to Sasaki's first big league season. It was his first time pitching in MLB and the right-hander features no shortage of potential. Given Los Angeles' World Series aspirations and starting pitching depth, Sasaki will need to prove he can be a reliable MLB starter sooner rather than later.

Emmet Sheehan

Sheehan, 26, made his MLB debut in 2023 but missed all of 2024 due to an injury. He returned in 2025 and impressed, pitching to a 2.82 ERA across 15 outings (12 starts). Some have wondered if he could be a bullpen option given the starting pitching depth, but Sheehan is expected to compete for a rotation role in 2026.

While it is true that he performed well in limited action last year, Sheehan will need to prove that he can consistently start games for an entire season. Assuming he's given a rotation spot — which is not guaranteed given the aforementioned depth — 2026 will be extremely important for Sheehan as a starter.

If he is given a starting pitching opportunity and struggles, Sheehan could either be traded or moved to the bullpen. He's still young at 26 years old, but this isn't a 23 or 24-year-old pitcher we are talking about. The Dodgers cannot afford to be too patient given their desire to compete right now.

The good news is that many of the signs indicate that Sheehan has what it takes to start at the MLB level. The question is whether or not he can stay healthy for an entire season. If he accomplishes that feat, then the '26 campaign may end up becoming his true breakout season.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow will lead the starting rotation. The same can be said for Blake Snell once he returns, but his Opening Day status is currently in question. Sasaki and Sheehan are both more than capable of making positive impacts as well.

Nevertheless, Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan have the most to prove in the Dodgers' rotation in 2026.