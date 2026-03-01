The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a huge signing after landing Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million contract. It's a move that gives L.A. another big bat in the lineup for the 2026 season. On Saturday, first baseman Freddie Freeman revealed where his new spot will be in the batting order, providing a glimpse of what to expect this coming season.

During an interview during the Dodgers' spring training game against the Chicago Cubs, Freeman revealed that he will be batting fourth in the batting order. That means the likely first four hitters for Los Angeles could be Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, in that order.

“I've always loved being in the middle of the lineup. I love when there's guys on base,” said Freeman. “Being in the four-hole, hopefully there will be a lot of opportunities to cash them in and get some points on the board.”

Freddie Freeman is returning for his 17th MLB season. At 36 years old, Freeman aims to remain one of the most efficient producers for the Dodgers. He is coming off a 2025 campaign where he finished with a .295 batting average and 367 OBP while recording 164 hits, 24 home runs, and 90 RBIs.

The nine-time All-Star has two years remaining on his six-year, $162 million contract. It appears he is locked in to remain with the Dodgers for at least the next two seasons, as Freddie Freeman claimed he would love to end his career playing in Los Angeles. After helping lead the franchise to back-to-back World Series wins, Freeman has a chance to help the club three-peat, which would give him the fourth title win of his career.