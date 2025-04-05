After missing the entire Atlanta Braves series due to a minor incident — he slipped while stepping into the shower at home — Freddie Freeman was moved to the 10-day injured list Thursday night with a right ankle sprain, retroactive to Monday. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts remains hopeful that Freeman will be out for only the minimum duration, marking his first trip to the IL since 2020.

That timeline could set Freeman up for a return when the Dodgers open their six-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs and the Colorado Rockies next Friday — which also happens to be his bobblehead night at Dodger Stadium.

Dave Roberts said Freddie Freeman’s ankle is in good enough shape to play, but the team chose to hold him out to avoid worsening the injury or triggering swelling during the long flight. Roberts expects Freeman to be back in the lineup when the Dodgers return home after the trip.

Freeman will remain in Los Angeles while the Dodgers travel through Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. He underwent an MRI on his ankle, which, according to Roberts, “came back the way we wanted it to.”

Freddie Freeman temporarily replaced by Hunter Feduccia

With Freddie Freeman landing on the IL, the Dodgers recalled catcher Hunter Feduccia from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill his roster spot. Kiké Hernández is expected to handle most of the starts at first base while Freeman recovers. The 27-year-old Feduccia, who was presented with his 2024 World Series ring after rejoining the club, will serve primarily as a left-handed pinch-hitter off the bench.

Feduccia has appeared in five games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, hitting .357 with one home run and four RBIs. Drafted in the 12th round out of LSU in 2018, he has posted a .268 batting average over seven minor league seasons with the Dodgers, along with 47 home runs and 260 RBIs.

Freeman's injury woes

Earlier this week, Dave Roberts shared that Freeman felt confident he could play through the injury, as he’s known for his reluctance to miss games regardless of his condition. Roberts recalled the only instance Freeman admitted he couldn’t take the field was during last season’s NL Championship Series, when the same ankle was seriously hurt and ultimately needed surgery.

Freeman was initially slated to receive more rest days than usual to start the season — something he wasn’t thrilled about, given his constant drive to stay in the lineup. He had already missed the two-game Tokyo Series that kicked off the season due to soreness in his left rib area, another issue he had pushed through during last year’s postseason run.

During Spring Training, Freeman admitted he’d have to stay on top of managing his surgically repaired right ankle throughout the season. He’s still undergoing intensive treatment before and after games to keep it in check. Even with the extra care, Freeman started the season going 3-for-12 (.250) with two home runs, a double, and four RBIs in his first three games.