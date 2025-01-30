The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a lot of waves with their spending the last two years. After giving Shohei Ohtani a $700 million contract, they brought in other stars to win the World Series and continue to add. Ohtani had a historic MVP season in his first year with the Dodgers and impressed general manager Brandon Gomes. He spoke with New York Post insider Jon Heyman about what impressed him about Ohtani in 2024.

“The dedication to his routine and process each day, the homework that he would do, digging in on pitcher's tells. Like Shohei's obviously fast, but he's not the fastest guy in the big leagues. He's putting in the homework understanding the times to run, pick and choose his spots, and making sure it's balanced out with the game situation. His routine and how dialed in he is on that is a whole other level than what anybody could have expected.”

Gomes goes on to say how excited he is to see Ohtani pitch and hit in 2025. The two-way player was only a designated hitter in 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Now, he joins a star-studded rotation looking to repeat as World Series Champions. What should the expectations be for his second year with the Dodgers?

Dodgers looking for another great season from Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers had a historic offseason again this year. They brought in Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to create a dominant pitching rotation. Tommy Edman won the NLCS MVP and re-signed for five years. Teoscar Hernandez is back, Tanner Scott is in town as a closer, and Kirby Yates joined the team as well. The Dodgers did not stop building a superteam this offseason but still need Shohei Ohtani to have a great season.

Ohtani has now won three unanimous MVPs in seven seasons in the major leagues. The historic start to his career was missing playoff success until October when he helped them win the World Series. As the Dodgers' lead-off hitter, his success is key to the entire team.

With Ohtani getting back on the mound this season, it would be unrealistic to expect 50 stolen bases again. But a dominant home run hitter and ace-level pitcher all wrapped up in one player is still beyond valuable. He will have plenty of great pitchers around him but should hit the ground running after a year off. After a historic 2024, Ohtani should be the favorite for NL MVP again.