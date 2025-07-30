The Los Angeles Dodgers are handling Tyler Glasnow with the utmost care, especially after he missed over two months of action earlier in the season after suffering a shoulder injury back in April. On Tuesday, Glasnow made just his ninth start of the season, his fourth since being activated from the injured list, and proceeded to labor against the Cincinnati Reds in what eventually was a 5-4 win for the Dodgers.

Glasnow did not have the worst start in the world; in fact, this was far from his worst of the season. (His worst start of the season came all the way back in April, when he lasted just two innings in an 8-7 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.) But the Dodgers starter straight up did not have a good time against the Reds.

The 31-year-old starter allowed four runs in four innings and struggled to find the strike zone, with only 46 of his 84 pitches going for strikes. He walked five batters and struck out just three, and he would have been in line for the loss had it not been for a clutch RBI double from Will Smith in the top of the ninth inning to give the Dodgers a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

After the game, Glasnow went into his experience on the night and what he felt as the game was slipping away from his fingertips.

“I felt good early and then just kinda lost the feel towards the end. Not quite sure what it was, just kinda wasn't executing,” Glasnow told SportsNet LA. “Very hittable pitches. Not really getting on it properly. Not a lot of sharpness to it. Just left it up in the zone a lot. I just think this is a bad slider. It had predictability. Not throwing other stuff for strike other than the heater and just leaving stuff over the plate.”

Glasnow: "I felt good early and then just lost the feel towards the end." pic.twitter.com/k2ZqNmmNVN — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 30, 2025

Dodgers set out for series sweep over the Reds

Things looked a bit dicey for the Dodgers on Tuesday, but in the end, they pulled out a victory thanks to Smith's late-game heroics. Moreover, the Dodgers' bullpen saved the day once again, allowing no runs to cross the plate after Glasnow struggled towards the end of his start.

As a result, the Dodgers are now set up for the series sweep over the Reds, a team that's currently in the Wild Card hunt. Shohei Ohtani is listed as the probable starter for LA in the series finale as they look to complete the trifecta.