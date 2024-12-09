The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to position themselves as a perennial powerhouse in Major League Baseball. Fresh off signing ace Blake Snell to a five-year, $182 million deal and celebrating another World Series title, the Dodgers have doubled down on their roster construction by securing Tommy Edman on a five-year, $74 million contract. The deal ensures the National League Championship Series MVP remains with the team through at least 2029. While the move has merits, a closer look reveals it may not be the slam dunk it initially appears to be.

Why the deal makes sense

Tommy Edman was a revelation for the Dodgers after arriving via trade from the St. Louis Cardinals at the 2024 deadline. Known for his versatility, Edman seamlessly transitioned into the Dodgers’ lineup, splitting time between shortstop and center field. His defensive flexibility was vital during the team’s stretch run and postseason, particularly as injuries reshaped the roster.

Offensively, Edman made significant contributions. In the regular season, he slashed .237/.294/.417 with six home runs, 20 RBIs, and six stolen bases across 37 games. While those numbers may not jump off the page, Edman elevated his game in October. His .328 postseason average and 1.022 OPS during the NLCS—where he drove in 11 runs—were key to the Dodgers’ success, earning him NLCS MVP honors. Edman continued to shine in the World Series, posting a .988 OPS and adding clutch moments at the plate.

The Dodgers have long valued players like Edman, who can fill multiple roles. With Mookie Betts transitioning to the infield full-time in 2025, Edman is expected to take over as the primary center fielder. His ability to slide into the infield, particularly at shortstop, provides insurance for a team that has relied on versatility to weather injuries in the past.

A Chris Taylor upgrade

Edman’s signing feels like a direct response to Chris Taylor’s decline in 2024. Once a vital utility piece, Taylor regressed significantly last season, struggling both offensively and defensively. The Dodgers made the Edman trade, seemingly to upgrade and fill in for Taylor amidst a postseason run, and by re-signing him, the Dodgers appear to be upgrading their utility role with a younger, more consistent player.

At 29, Edman is in his prime and brings a skill set reminiscent of Taylor’s peak years, but with better athleticism and stronger postseason performance. The deal also secures a player with a unique power-speed combination. Edman has shown flashes of being a game-changer, evident in his ability to hit for power against left-handed pitching (.412/.418/.882 in 36 right-handed plate appearances in 2024) and his baserunning prowess.

Deferred money and long-term implications

While Edman’s versatility is undoubtedly valuable, committing $74 million to a player who has yet to consistently prove himself as an elite everyday contributor raises questions. His .237 batting average and .294 on-base percentage in 2024 suggest that he is more of a complementary piece than a cornerstone player. The Dodgers’ willingness to allocate this level of financial resources to a super-utility player might limit their flexibility for other moves down the line.

Another potential concern is Edman’s offensive consistency. His splits as a switch-hitter are stark—he’s far more productive as a right-handed batter, with his career OPS as a righty nearly 140 points higher than as a lefty. This imbalance could limit his effectiveness in certain matchups, especially in high-leverage situations against right-handed pitchers.

Additionally, while Edman’s defensive versatility is a strength, it remains to be seen whether he can hold up as an everyday center fielder. His defensive metrics have been solid but not elite, and playing a demanding position like center field regularly could expose his limitations over a 162-game season.

The structure of the contract, which includes a $17 million signing bonus and deferred payments, makes the deal more manageable for the Dodgers in the short term. However, by committing to Edman through 2029 (with a club option for 2030), the team is banking on his ability to maintain his versatility and production into his mid-30s. History suggests that players who rely heavily on athleticism often experience declines as they age, making the back end of this deal a potential risk.

Final Grade: B-

The Tommy Edman signing is a solid move for the Dodgers, but it’s not without its flaws. On one hand, they’ve secured a versatile player who fits seamlessly into their roster construction and has proven he can deliver in big moments. On the other hand, the $74 million price tag feels steep for a player who may ultimately profile as a high-end utility option rather than a true everyday star.

Edman’s postseason heroics and defensive flexibility make him a valuable asset, but his inconsistent offensive production and potential long-term decline temper the enthusiasm for this deal. The Dodgers deserve credit for locking in a player they clearly believe in, but the move carries enough risk to warrant a slightly tempered grade.

In the end, Edman is an upgraded version of Chris Taylor, which fits the Dodgers’ mold perfectly. However, whether this signing will prove to be a championship cornerstone or an overpay for a role player remains to be seen. For now, it’s a calculated gamble—and one that lands a B-.