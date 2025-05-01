On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced multiple roster moves before their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves. The moves are highlighted by a Dodgers-Cardinals early-season trade.

“The Dodgers claimed RHP J.P. Feyereisen off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks and acquired RHP Ryan Loutos from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHPs Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen to the 60-day injured list,” the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The Dodgers' pitching has been decimated by injuries early in the '25 campaign. LA's starting rotation has been especially impacted, but adding relief arms won't hurt matters.

Ryan Loutos — who was acquired in the trade with the Cardinals — has only appeared in three big league games. The 26-year-old right-handed hurler has pitched to a strong 3.38 ERA in eight outings out of the Cardinals' Triple-A team's bullpen in 2025.

J.P. Feyereisen is a veteran reliever who pitched for the Dodgers in 2024. He struggled across 10 appearances, though. In 2025, Feyereisen had a 9.00 ERA in two appearances. He was one of the better relievers in baseball early in his career, however.

The final moves saw the Dodgers transfer Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen to the 60-day injured list. Those moves opened up spots on the 40-man roster.

As mentioned, the ball club has dealt with injury trouble. The good news is that starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin recently returned from the IL. Gonsolin's return is impactful, but the Dodgers still have several pitchers on the IL.

LA has still managed to play a respectable brand of baseball. The Dodgers currently hold a 1.5-game lead in the National League West over the San Diego Padres. Los Angeles will carry a 21-10 record heading into their upcoming weekend series against the Braves.

First pitch for Friday's series opener is scheduled for 7:15 PM EST in Atlanta on Friday night.