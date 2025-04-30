The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a number of injuries to their starting rotation, most recently losing Tyler Glasnow to the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation. While Glasnow joins fellow starter Blake Snell on the IL, the Dodgers announced some positive pitching news, as the team welcomed Tony Gonsolin back to the active roster Wednesday.

Los Angeles activated Gonsolin after a lengthy IL stint. Righty reliever Matt Sauer was optioned back to Triple-A in a corresponding move, according to the team’s official account on X.

Gonsolin last pitched for the Dodgers in August of 2023. He underwent Tommy John surgery and was sidelined all last season. But Gonsolin performed well during a rehab assignment with the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. Now, after a 20-month layoff, he’s ready to return to a Major League mound.

The Dodgers welcome Tony Gonsolin back after 20-month absence

Gonsolin’s return is significant for the Dodgers. While the team boasts a championship-caliber roster, the starting pitching has been problematic. In addition to Glasnow and Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Clayton Kershaw have been unable to pitch for LA. So Gonsolin is suddenly a key contributor, helping to stabilize the rotation along with mainstays Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

Gonsolin made his long-awaited return to the bump on Wednesday, taking on the Miami Marlins in Los Angeles. After five innings, he’s allowed two runs on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. Gonsolin is protecting a 4-2 Dodgers lead in a strong season debut.

The sixth-year veteran made his Major League debut with LA back in 2019. He finished fourth in National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 but he really came into his own in 2022. That season he went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA, 0.875 WHIP and an 8.2 K/9. He finished the year with an ERA+ of 188 and 4.3 bWAR. The excellent performance earned Gonsolin his first career All-Star nod.

The Dodgers are, as expected, off to a strong start this season. LA entered play on Wednesday with a 20-10 record and a one-game lead over the San Francisco Giants in the NL West.