The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rolling so far in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting at 55-32 after a recent home win over the Chicago White Sox. Making matters even more impressive for the Dodgers is the amount of injuries the team has been forced to work through, which has challenged manager Dave Roberts to create some interesting lineups and pitching rotations.

Recently, the Dodgers got some news about one of their prospects in the minor league system.

“Esteury Ruiz being called up to Dodgers. Speedy!” reported Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ruiz previously played for the Dodgers' divisional rivals, the San Diego Padres, making his MLB debut in the summer of 2022. He had previously been a part of the Kansas City Royals' minor league system.

He was acquired by the Dodgers from the Athletics this year in April in exchange for minor league pitcher Carlos Duran, and has yet to make his debut with the big team.

As Heyman noted in his report, the 26 year-old brings elite speed to the diamond that should help out the Dodgers if he sees any playing time.

The Dodgers are looking to repeat as champions this year after hoisting the World Series Trophy in 2024 following a series win vs the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles had the rare distinction of being a reigning champion who got undeniably better in the ensuing offseason by signing several key free agents, but the team has been bit by the injury bug in a major way so far in 2025, especially on their pitching staff, as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and other have missed time. In fact, Shohei Ohtani made his pitching debut in a Dodgers uniform only recently.

In any case, the Dodgers will conclude their series against the White Sox on Thursday evening at 10:10 PM ET in front of their home fans.