The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rolling so far in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting at 55-32 after a recent home win over the Chicago White Sox. Making matters even more impressive for the Dodgers is the amount of injuries the team has been forced to work through, which has challenged manager Dave Roberts to create some interesting lineups and pitching rotations.

Recently, the Dodgers got some news about one of their prospects in the minor league system.

“Esteury Ruiz being called up to Dodgers. Speedy!” reported Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Ruiz previously played for the Dodgers' divisional rivals, the San Diego Padres, making his MLB debut in the summer of 2022. He had previously been a part of the Kansas City Royals' minor league system.

He was acquired by the Dodgers from the Athletics this year in April in exchange for minor league pitcher Carlos Duran, and has yet to make his debut with the big team.

As Heyman noted in his report, the 26 year-old brings elite speed to the diamond that should help out the Dodgers if he sees any playing time.

The Dodgers are looking to repeat as champions this year after hoisting the World Series Trophy in 2024 following a series win vs the New York Yankees.

Los Angeles had the rare distinction of being a reigning champion who got undeniably better in the ensuing offseason by signing several key free agents, but the team has been bit by the injury bug in a major way so far in 2025, especially on their pitching staff, as Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and other have missed time. In fact, Shohei Ohtani made his pitching debut in a Dodgers uniform only recently.

In any case, the Dodgers will conclude their series against the White Sox on Thursday evening at 10:10 PM ET in front of their home fans.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) throws the pitch for his 3000th strike out during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. Kershaw recorded his 3000th career strikeout in the sixth inning.
Clayton Kershaw sends message to fans after reaching 3,000 KsYasmin Edañol ·
(Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Dodger Stadium.
Clayton Kershaw gets brutally honest on ‘interesting’ path to 3,000 KsScotty White ·
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) is helped off the field after he was injured on a play during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts drops ‘optimistic’ assessment on Max Muncy injuryJoey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) acknowledges the crowd after striking out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra (41) for his 3000th career strike in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman’s ‘special’ Clayton Kershaw tribute after 3,000th strikeoutAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) acknowledges the crowd after striking out Chicago White Sox third baseman Vinny Capra (41) for his 3000th career strike at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gives locker-room cheers after reaching 3,000 KsChristopher Hennessy ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) after the game against the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series at Tokyo Dome.
Magic Johnson celebrates Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw’s 3,000th strikeoutJedd Pagaduan ·