The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't bring their best stuff on what ended up being a historic night at Dodger Stadium, but they still found a way to win as they so often do. Even a 4-2 deficit in the ninth inning wasn't enough to keep Dave Roberts and company out of the win column as the defending champs rallied to pick up a 5-4 victory.

In the end, it was Freddie Freeman who came up with the big hit to seal the deal. After Shohei Ohtani stole second base to get into scoring position, Freeman ripped a two-out walk-off base hit into right field to drive him in and give the Dodgers the win.

FREDDIE FREEMAN WALK-OFF 💥

CLAYTON KERSHAW'S 3,000TH STRIKEOUT 🔥

WHAT AN EPIC GAME IN LOS ANGELES 🤯

The big moment capped off what was certainly a great day for the reigning World Series MVP. Freeman was selected as the starter at first base for the National League in the All-Star Game this month, edging out New York Mets star Pete Alonso.

Just hours after the selection was announced, Freemans showed up to the ballpark and had himself a day. He finished the game 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and the final RBI of the night for the Dodgers, proving to be a pivotal one.

Los Angeles started its rally in the ninth inning with a single by Michael Conforto and a pair of walks from Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim to load the bases with nobody out, trailing by just two runs. Ohtani cut the deficit in half by grounding into a fielder's choice before Mookie Betts tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

After Will Smith drew a clutch walk from 0-2 down in the count, it was Freeman's time to shine. He was aggressive, swinging at the first pitch and sending it to the outfield for the game-winner.

It will feel extra good for the Dodgers to get a win on the same night where legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw eclipsed 3,000 strikeouts for his career, becoming just the 20th pitcher in Major League history to do so.

Freeman won't be alone in Dodger Blue in the National League starting lineup, as he will be joined by a pair of teammates. Ohtani was selected as a starter as the designated hitter and Smith got the nod as the starting catcher, so the defending champions will be well-represented at the Midsummer Classic.

It's only fitting that when it came down to it on selection day, all three played a hand in a big ninth-inning comeback for Los Angeles. In the end, it was no surprise to see Freeman as the hero once again.