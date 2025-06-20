As Los Angeles reels with protests over ICE raids throughout the community, fans have been turning to the Dodgers to see what the organization will say about the situation.

Originally, that statement was supposed to come on Thursday, but when ICE agents attempted to use Dodger Stadium's parking lot as a staging ground, the team postponed any announcement as they gathered further information.

On Friday, the announcement came, with the team offering up assistance to those impacted by the recent events.

“In partnership with the City of Los Angeles, the Dodgers have committed $1 million toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region,” the Dodgers wrote on social media. “Additional community efforts to be announced in the coming days.”

Discussing the Dodgers' plans moving forward in a press release shared by The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, Stan Kasten, the President and CEO of the Dodgers, commented on the situation further, explaining why this is important to the organization.

“What's happening in Los Angeles has reverberated among thousands upon thousands of people, and we have heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected,” Kasten said via Ardaya. “We believe that by committing resources and taking action, we will continue to support and uplift the communities of Greater Los Angeles.

LA Mayor Karen Bass commented on the situation too, thanking the Dodgers for stepping up.

“I want to thank the Dodgers for leading with this action to support the immigrant community of Los Angeles,” Bass said via Yahoo. “These last weeks have sent shockwaves of fear rippling through every neighborhood and have had a direct impact on our economy. My message to all Angelenos is clear: We will stick together during this time and we will not turn our backs on one another — that's what makes this the greatest city in the world.”

As arguably the most popular sports franchise in Los Angeles, routeenly leading both the city and all of MLB in attendance, fans around the city and beyond have looked to the Dodgers to see how they would comment on the unrest in their city. While that answer isn't fully known just yet, as the organization will be announcing additional community efforts in the coming days, for now, the Dodgers have let their organizational stance be known and will continue to support their community moving forward.