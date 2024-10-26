The Los Angeles Dodgers' three-person rotation, which some view as a fatal flaw, is anchored by right-hander Walker Buehler. According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Buehler will start Game 3 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. In Game 4, the Dodgers will likely use a bullpen start to close out the series should it go to seven games with Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Buehler. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts wants to keep Buehler ready for Game 7, per reporter Matthew Moreno.

“We just love Walker in big games. The road isn't going to phase him (in Game 3), and it also allows him to be available for a potential Game 7, too.”

Yamamoto is starting Game 2 for the Dodgers on Saturday night.

World Series history on the side of the Dodgers

MLB Network's Jon Morosi shared an intriguing stat about winners of Game 1 in the World Series since 1995.

“Key stat: The @Dodgers did not strike out over their final 25 plate appearances in Game 1. That stretch included two sacrifice flies and one sacrifice bunt. We will remember the Freeman walk-off forever, but putting the ball in play was crucial in the victory.”

Did the Yankees make the right move moving away from Gerrit Cole when they did in Game 1? Yankees legend Derek Jeter believes that manager Aaron Boone made the wrong call.

“I know we talk about this all the time and I don't want to be one of those guys that says, ‘Back in the day when we played…' But we were talking about when we were playing the Mets in 2000. Al Leiter pitched Game 6, and he threw 140-something pitches. 140-something pitches! Gerrit Cole was dominating this game. He was dominating this game! And if you take him out after 88 pitches for I don't know what reason. It's a domino effect on not only this game tonight. Tomorrow's game, and the rest of the series. So I just think when you have someone who's dealing like Gerrit Cole was dealing tonight, you leave him out there as long as you can.”

As Jeter spoke, his former teammate Alex Rodriguez shouted, “PREACH! PREACH!”

Speaking on why he put Nestor Cortes late in Game 1, Aaron Boone felt he had the right matchup, via SNY.

“Just liked the matchup. The reality is he has been throwing the ball really well the last few weeks as he's gotten ready for this,” the Yankees manager said, via SNY. “I knew with one out there, it'd be tough to double up Shohei (Ohtani) if Tim Hill gets him on the ground. And with Mookie (Betts) behind him, it's a tough matchup there. So I felt convicted with Nestor in that spot.”

Games 3, 4 and 5 (if necessary) will be in New York and should the series go to Games 6 or 7, they are in Los Angeles.