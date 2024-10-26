In one of the most thrilling World Series moments of all time, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman walked off Game 1 with a grand slam. But how important is winning Game 1, if at all? Going back to 1995, winners of Game 1 have won 23 of the last 29 World Series, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That's just shy of 80 percent.

That may not even be the most incredible stat from Game 1, as pointed out by MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

“Key stat: The @Dodgers did not strike out over their final 25 plate appearances in Game 1. That stretch included two sacrifice flies and one sacrifice bunt. We will remember the Freeman walk-off forever, but putting the ball in play was crucial in the victory.”

LHP Carlos Rodon will start for New York, and RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start for the Dodgers.

Dodgers must continue to carry home-field advantage

Since Games 3 to 5 are scheduled in New York, the Yankees can still regain home-field advantage with a win on Saturday night. The Dodgers actually lost Game 2 in both the NLDS against the San Diego Padres and the NLCS against the New York Mets. Los Angeles was outscored 17-5 in those two losses.

After a shaky first playoff outing against the Kansas City Royals, where Rodon allowed seven hits and four earned runs in 3.2 innings, he's mostly mellowed out over his last two matchups. In those games, Rodon pitched 10.2 innings and gave up eight hits, three earned runs and one walk while striking out 15.

There's some lingering controversy carrying over from Game 1 in a fan's interference. In the top of the ninth, Yankees' Gleyber Torres sent a shot into left-center that at first looked like a home run but was ruled fan interference. The ball likely would have hit the top of the wall and stayed in play. Leaving Torres on second did influence the Dodgers' decision to intentionally walk Juan Soto and go after Aaron Judge. Could it have influenced a different decision if Torres ended up with a triple? We'll never know.

Magic Johnson, part owner of the Dodgers, shared his excitement for the thrilling Game 1 win on social media in real-time.

“Freddie Freeman with the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history to carry us to a 1-0 start! Wow!!” Johnson declared. “That was one of the most exciting World Series games I’ve seen or been a part of! It left me breathless, and it was just Game 1!“

The Yankees don't have much time to recover from their deflating loss, as Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 8:08 p.m. EST.