The Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing back-to-back World Series championships and aiming for another deep October run. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Reds in the 2025 MLB playoffs opener Tuesday night—just over 30 minutes from now—they’ve received a timely boost from one of their former stars. Twelve-time All-Star Manny Ramirez, who spent a little over two seasons wearing Dodger blue, is making it clear that he’s backing Los Angeles to go all the way.

Prior to the game Tuesday, Ramirez appeared on the Foul Territory podcast, wearing a Dodgers cap and expressing full support for the team heading into the postseason. The show’s official account, Foul Territory TV, later posted the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), where it quickly went viral. In the video, the 2004 World Series MVP—who won two titles with the Boston Red Sox—acknowledged his connection to Boston but made his postseason loyalty clear.

“I'm rooting a little bit for Boston, but I'm taking LA all the way. I'm an Ohtani fan, baby. MVP!”

Manny Ramirez is ALL IN on the Los Angeles Dodgers this postseason. 👀 "I'm rooting a little bit for Boston, but I'm taking LA all the way. I'm an Ohtani fan, baby. MVP!" pic.twitter.com/poPCadiwd7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 30, 2025

The statement hit home with fans who remember the electrifying “Mannywood” era. The 19-year veteran hit 555 career home runs and was a key figure for the Dodgers from 2008 to 2010, batting .322 with 44 home runs over 223 games. His 2008 postseason performance, including a .500 average in the NLDS, helped push the team to the NLCS.

Now, the Dodgers Wild Card push is powered by a different core. Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and breakout slugger Andy Pages headline a roster that closed the season on an 11-4 stretch. L.A. will face Cincinnati in a best-of-three showdown to open their postseason tonight.

Ramirez’s support adds weight to the Dodgers’ title defense. Fans rallied around his comments, reviving “Mannywood” nostalgia and embracing his continued connection to the team. His “LA all the way” message captures the spirit of a fan base hungry for another championship.