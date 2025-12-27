The conversation surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers’ future rotation continues to evolve as the organization looks ahead to the 2026 season, with one young pitching prospect generating renewed attention across the league.

River Ryan has reentered the spotlight after being named the Dodgers’ prospect to watch headed into 2026 by a notable insider. The right-hander, who ranks among the organization’s top young arms, earned that distinction following a brief but impressive first taste of the major leagues in 2024. Ryan posted a 1.33 ERA across four starts before an elbow injury abruptly halted his momentum.

In a recent article article posted to MLB.com, the staff examined one prospect from each organization who could make a significant impact in 2026. MLB's Sonja Chen named Ryan as Los Angeles’ most intriguing breakout candidate headed into the 2026 season, citing both his on-field performance and the timing of his recovery.

“Ryan's first taste of MLB action was brief but impressive when he was pressed into big league duty in 2024, posting a 1.33 ERA (three earned runs in 20 1/3 innings) across four starts. However, Ryan exited the final one of those starts with an injury and had Tommy John surgery, which sidelined him for all of '25. The Dodgers ended the year with a stellar six-man rotation, with all but the retired Clayton Kershaw returning. Whether it's out of Spring Training or at another point, Ryan should feasibly get a chance to impact the big league club in '26”

Although Ryan missed all of 2025 while rehabbing, reports from live throwing sessions suggest his stuff has fully returned. He has reportedly touched the upper 90s with his fastball and expanded his pitch mix during the recovery process, further elevating his long-term ceiling.

L.A. enters 2026 with a crowded rotation featuring several established stars, which complicates Ryan’s immediate path. However, that depth also provides flexibility. Ryan could emerge as high-end insurance, a bullpen weapon, or a valuable trade asset as roster decisions take shape.

After a lengthy recovery, Ryan is once again part of the Dodgers’ future calculus—and his next opportunity may arrive sooner than expected.