The Los Angeles Dodgers have a historic opportunity to acquire Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta this offseason, and the timing couldn't be more advantageous. With the Brewers facing the reality that Peralta will hit free agency following the 2026 season, Milwaukee must decide whether to extend their ace or capitalize on his substantial trade value while he remains controllable and affordable.

The Dodgers, despite their recent World Series success, possess the prospect capital and organizational depth to construct a package that addresses the Brewers' rebuilding priorities while immediately positioning Los Angeles as the clear dominant force in the National League West.

Peralta's 2025 season was nothing short of elite. The 28-year-old left-hander led the National League with 17 wins while maintaining a 2.70 ERA across 176.2 innings, striking out 204 batters against just 66 walks. His 1.08 WHIP and exceptional command metrics—particularly his sub-.190 batting average against both left and right-handed batters—demonstrate a pitcher operating at an all-star caliber with two years of control remaining at a combined $16 million.

In the open market, Peralta would command $20+ million annually; acquiring him via trade represents extraordinary value for a contending organization. For the Brewers, however, the calculus is different. Facing a potential departure of their franchise cornerstone to free agency, Milwaukee must consider whether recouping prospects offers better long-term organizational flexibility than watching Peralta walk for draft compensation.

The Strategic Rationale for Both Organizations

The Dodgers' motivation is straightforward: championship windows don't stay open indefinitely. Los Angeles has proven itself capable of competing at the highest level, and pairing Peralta with their existing rotation transforms the team from contender to overwhelming favorite. Freddy Peralta isn't a mid-rotation starter or a gamble on health—he's a legitimate ace in his prime with the track record and stuff to anchor a postseason rotation. The Dodgers have already demonstrated their willingness to make bold moves, and adding Peralta would signal an unwavering commitment to sustained dominance.

For the Brewers, the reality is that Milwaukee cannot realistically compete for Peralta's services long-term. The franchise simply doesn't operate in the financial stratosphere necessary to retain a pitcher of his caliber when he reaches free agency. By trading him now, Milwaukee receives premium prospect assets that could reshape their core for the next five to seven years—a timeline that aligns with the organization's competitive ambitions. The Dodgers' farm system, despite recent major-league call-ups and trades, remains among baseball's most formidable, giving the Brewers legitimate options to choose from.

The Trade Package

Dodgers Receive:

RHP Freddy Peralta

Brewers Receive:

OF Zyhir Hope

LHP Jackson Ferris

Zyhir Hope represents the crown jewel of this proposal. The 20-year-old lefty-hitting outfielder has firmly established himself as one of baseball's elite prospect talents, currently ranked 26th overall in MLB and second within the Dodgers' system according to Baseball America's midseason rankings. Hope's blend of power, speed, and advanced approach — demonstrated by his .293/.391/.490 slash line this season with seven home runs and 14 doubles through 200 at-bats at High-A Great Lakes — offers Milwaukee a building block that bridges between immediate impact and long-term upside.

Jackson Ferris, the left-handed pitching prospect acquired alongside Hope in the Michael Busch trade from Chicago in January 2024, adds controllable arm talent to Milwaukee's rebuild. Despite a challenging 2025 at Double-A (5.52 ERA across 45.2 innings), Ferris possesses a fastball sitting 93-95 mph and a plus slider that generated only a .179 average against in his previous Carolina League stint. His mechanical inconsistencies and command struggles are well-documented, but his baseline stuff remains legitimate. At 22 years old with five-pitch repertoire potential, Ferris represents the kind of boom-or-bust prospect who could develop into a future middle-of-the-rotation starter under a fresh organizational lens.

This package provides the Brewers with a young, elite outfield prospect who can develop into a superstar while simultaneously adding upper-level pitching depth to their system. For Milwaukee's front office, the value proposition is clear: two marquee prospects with established pedigree and upside trajectory that addresses multiple areas of organizational need heading into a rebuild.

The Dodgers land Peralta, immediately vaulting their rotation into rarefied air and ensuring sustained contention for years to come.