2025 World Series MVP honors and a third-place NL Cy Young finish framed the season for Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. In one calm holiday moment, the NPB star turned Dodgers ace blended past and present. The former NPB standout reunited with former Orix Buffaloes teammates Soichiro Yamazaki and Taishi Hirooka over Christmas, as Yamazaki shared on social media. It felt simple and human, a brief pause between bright lights and bigger expectations.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s rise is a two-chapter story. In NPB with the Orix Buffaloes, he became a standard of excellence. A 5× NPB All-Star, three-time Triple Crown winner, and Pacific League MVP from 2021 through 2023, Yamamoto built a resume that felt historic in real time. Three Eiji Sawamura Awards followed, along with multiple ERA titles, strikeout crowns, and wins championships. Then came the exclamation points: two no-hitters that froze entire stadiums in silence. That dominance built belief in Los Angeles before he ever threw a pitch for the Dodgers.

Dodgers outlook after the reunion

Then came the Dodgers and the World Series stage. From there, Yamamoto backed up the hype with numbers and moments. Across the season, he finished with a 2.49 ERA, logged 173.2 innings, and struck out 201 batters, anchoring the rotation with precision and durability. In October, he also closed out Game 7 of the World Series, delivering the final outs with the same calm he showed in Japan. As a result, a third-place NL Cy Young finish reinforced what the eyes already saw: a true Dodgers ace had arrived.

Meanwhile, the holiday reunion showed the other side. Old teammates. Winter air. Stories of bus rides, practices, and pennant pressure. Yamamoto looked relaxed. The grind paused. The connection stayed.

For the Dodgers, this is more than a photo-op. Instead, a refreshed ace returns with confidence and roots that keep him grounded. Yamamoto brings elite stuff, postseason poise, and the mentality shaped in NPB into another title chase. Fans can already picture the scene under the stadium lights: the set, the stare, the strikeout that tilts October. How far can Yoshinobu Yamamoto take the Dodgers next season?